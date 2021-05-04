COVID impact | KSRTC to cut down night services

Kozhikode: With fewer passengers and no sufficient revenue to meet fuel costs, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is planning to cut down night bus services amid the second wave of COVID-19.

The new decision is to schedule maximum services between 7 am and 7 pm. However, the passengers would be left in the lurch with the curtailing of night services.

After the slump during the lockdown period, the KSRTC made a revenue of Rs 115.26 crore last March. But with the Covid situation worsening, the KSRTC is reeling without even sufficient revenue for meeting the fuel costs.

Though the government has said that public transport was an essential service, it has been currently decided to conduct daily services with just 50 per cent of the employees.

However, the employees alleged that the management was trying to reduce expenses by scrapping the double-duty system under the guise of the pandemic.

Bus service for health workers & patients



If health workers or patients in any part of the state need services, they can contact the KSRTC control room, the chairman and managing director has said. Control room number - 0471-2463799, 9447071021, 8129562972 (WhatsApp number)