Mar Chrysostom: A hearty laughter at spiritual events

Everyone knew Mar Chrysostom, even those with scant knowledge of Christian denominations. They laughed with him, enjoyed his spontaneous wit and humor. Beyond religion and church, he was everybody's ‘Thirumeni Appachan'.

Emeritus Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Church Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, who passed away at the age of 103 early on Wednesday, found his way to people’s hearts through his simple, pleasant and inborn humour that connected easily with his audience. The Metropolitan’s style was unconventional at a time humour had no place in spiritual matters and events.

People roared with laughter as the Metropolitan spoke, but each word that sparked peals of laughter was thought-provoking. He made his speeches memorable by wrapping lofty thoughts in humour.

A ‘Thirumeni’ with innate humour

Mar Chrysostom was well-known and close to even those with scant knowledge of Christianity. It was his way of effecting communication, striking a chord with every listener.

The prelate cut across denominations and religious borders to become the ‘Thirumeni Appachan’ to all. Those who witnessed him speak at international venues, took pride in being a fellow Malayali. His ability to effectively communicate in both Malayalam and English with élan made him stand apart.

Ever-young prelate

Thirumeni Appachan had never hesitated to take potshots at himself. On his advancing age, he said that God knew he would need at least a 100 years to complete tasks which others would manage in 60 to 70 years.

Despite the threat of COVID-19, a determined Mar Chrysostom had attended the funeral of his successor Dr Joseph Mar Thoma last October.

Close to national leaders

Mar Chrysostom was active till age caught up with him. He visited Delhi after turning 90, and made friends with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury with his innate humour and broad outlook towards humanity.

Social work first

Mar Chrysostom had graduated even before India gained independence. He preferred to join Gopal Krishna Gokale's Bharat Seva Sangh over a senior position in the British government. He was however, destined to be a field missionary as part of Mar Thoma Church’s Ankola mission.

As field missionary, Mar Chrysostom lived and worked among the tribals and fishermen. Besides teaching them, he learned from them, adapted their simple lifestyle.

One among people

Mar Chrysostom would go to any extent to understand the life of the people he worked with.

Once, he worked as a porter at Jolarpet (Jolarpettai) railway station in Tamil Nadu, during his missionary work to understand their life and struggles.

At the time, porters here splurged money on alcohol. He took them to his ashram, fed them, and made them responsible family men.

He continued his simple style of living even after being ordained as a Bishop. He engaged with shopkeepers and porters in markets, and had food from roadside eateries. He remained popular throughout his life.

Love for ‘naranga mittai’

Mar Chrysostom was particular about having a ‘naranga mittai,’ a bean-shaped inexpensive colourful candy in different flavours, after food. He enjoyed a beef-cutlet or banana fritters along with his evening tea.

He had many aides to cater to his needs. But believed in a simple life. He found company in rabbits, goats and lovebirds at his residence.