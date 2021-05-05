PM Modi condoles death of Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Metropolitan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom, former head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church.

Saddened by the demise of His Grace The Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan. He will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering. Condolences to the members of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021

മാർത്തോമ്മാ സഭ മുൻ അധ്യക്ഷൻ റവ. ഡോ. ഫിലിപ്പോസ് മാർ ക്രിസോസ്റ്റം വലിയ മെത്രാപ്പൊലീത്തയുടെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ ദുഖിക്കുന്നു. ശ്രേഷ്ഠമായ ദൈവശാസ്ത്ര പരിജ്ഞാനവും മനുഷ്യന്റെ കഷ്ടപ്പാടുകൾ ദൂരീകരിക്കാനുള്ള നിരവധി ശ്രമങ്ങൾക്കും അദ്ദേഹം ഓർക്കപ്പെടും . — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021

Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom died due to age-related ailments on Wednesday morning. An outstanding religious dignitary with a genuine humanitarian outlook and global vision, Mar Chrysostom was awarded Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018.