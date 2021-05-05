Malayalam
PM Modi condoles death of Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Metropolitan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Topic | Pathanamthitta

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom, former head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church.

"Saddened by the demise of His Grace The Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan. He will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering. Condolences to the members of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church," he tweeted in Malayalam and English.

Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom died due to age-related ailments on Wednesday morning. An outstanding religious dignitary with a genuine humanitarian outlook and global vision, Mar Chrysostom was awarded Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018.

