Veteran politician K R Gouri shifted to ICU

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran politician K R Gouri has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram following breathing difficulties on Wednesday.

Gouri was admitted to a private hospital on April 22 after she developed fever and breathlessness.

The founding member of the Communist movement in Kerala, K R Gouri had recently stepped down from the state general secretary post of the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS), a post she held since the formation of the party in 1994, due to health concerns.