Director Sreekumar Menon arrested over financial fraud

Alappuzha: Film director Sreekumar Menon was arrested on Thursday in a financial fraud case. The arrest was made by the Alappuzha South police after an Alappuzha native filed a case against him.



The director allegedly borrowed Rs 8 crore from Sreevalsam Group for producing a film. Menon was arrested from his Palakkad residence on Thursday evening.

Though he had approached the court for anticipatory bail, the plea was rejected.

Sreekumar Menon directed the Malayalam blockbuster movie Odiyan. He has directed over 400 commercials.