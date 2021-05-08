Pension | How to submit affidavits online

Thiruvananthapuram: Online facility is now available for pensioners to submit affidavit that any excess of revised pension received can be recovered.

For those who do not submit the affidavit, the subsequent arrears would be withheld. The affidavits have to be submitted before June 30.

In the wake of the pandemic, the pensioners can make use of the online facility to submit the affidavit. Pensioners should first register the mobile number and then login using the same number to submit the affidavit. No documents have to be uploaded. All that the pensioners have to do is tick the ‘I agree with the affidavit’ on the website and submit.

How to register the mobile number

• Go to the website http://www.prismplus.kerala.gov.in/

• Click on the Mobile Registration in the login box on the right-hand side.

• Select your treasury branch from the next page that will open

• Below that enter the first 3-4 letters of your name or your full name and then click on Search

• The list of all those with the same name and who have accounts in that treasury will appear

• On this find your name and click on the View Details on the right-hand side

• Details such as PPO number, name, the department where you worked and the date of retirement will appear.

• After confirming that these are your details, click on Proceed.

• A message will appear - 'Proceed only if the details are correct'. Click on OK.

• Next enter the mobile number and click on Generate OTP.

• The OTP will be sent to the mobile phone via an SMS. Enter the OTP and click on Proceed.

• You will get a message that the mobile number has been updated. With this, the registration has been completed.

How to submit the affidavit

• Go to the website http://www.prismplus.kerala.gov.in/

• Generate the OTP by entering the registered mobile number and the code shown next to it.

• After entering the OTP, click on Submit

• You can view the details of the pensioner linked to the mobile number

• Click on View to see the pensioner's affidavit

• Tick the ‘I Agree’ column below

• Enter the OTP received and click Submit

• Once submitted, the affidavit can be viewed by clicking on the E-Signed link on the home page

• Click on the Edit button to view more details about the pensioner. If required, additional information can be entered and hit save.

• After the treasury checks the information submitted, the details of the pension revision will be available in PDF format in place of the Edit button.