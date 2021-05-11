IMD warns of cyclonic storm, Orange alert in several Kerala districts

As if the pandemic is not enough reason to stay indoors, Kerala is expecting heavy rainfall from May 11. Alerts have been issued in several districts across the state.

An orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha while yellow alert has been issued in Idukki, Malappuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has informed that a low-pressure belt is likely to form in the east-central Arabian Sea by May 14. This is likely to develop into the first cyclonic storm of the year by May 16 and move away from the Indian coast.

The cyclone is named 'Taukte' (Tau tae) as suggested by Myanmar.

Although Kerala is not in the cyclone's path, there is a possibility of strong sea swell.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea for the next few days.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has announced a complete ban on fishing off the coast of Kerala from May 14, 2021, until further notice due to the possibility of bad weather and strong winds at sea in connection with the formation of low pressure.

The SDMA has also directed the government and the public to take precautionary measures.