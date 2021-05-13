Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Migrant worker buys Rs 11 lakh tractor with hard-earned money of a decade

Migrant worker buys Rs 11 lakh tractor with hard-earned money of a decade
A native of Satra Paka in Barpeta district of Assam, Indrajit Sarkar is a hotel employee in Kerala.
Our Correspondent
Published: May 13, 2021 11:45 AM IST
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: A migrant worker, who worked hard after coming to Kerala from Assam more than a decade ago, has bought a tractor for Rs 11 lakh.

A native of Satra Paka in Barpeta district of Assam, Indrajit Sarkar is a hotel employee in Kerala. He came to Kerala 12 years ago. First, he worked at a hotel at Chengannur. He used the savings he made from his hotel job and took a loan to buy the tractor, which he gifted to his father.

Indrajith’s father Santhosh Sarkar is a farmer. He has 5 acres of paddy fields that he got as part of family inheritance. Apart from this, he has taken paddy fields and land on lease to carry out farming. His mother Saraswathi also helps his father in cultivation. They also have a farm with 10 cows. Indrajith's wife Savithri tends to the cattle. His children Priyanka and Akash are in school.

RELATED ARTICLES

Indrajith has been working at the Ambadi hotel at Kodimatha in Kottayam for the past two years. Hotel owner C N Subhash says that Indrajith is an expert in making porotta. Earlier, he even made porottas using up to 70kg of maida (refined flour). But now with the lockdown, the hotel only provides takeaways.

The hotel owner said that Indrajith is given Rs 800 to Rs 1000 in daily wages. His brother Krishna Sarkar is also working at the Ambadi hotel.

But Indrajith is often asked as to why he came to Kerala to work when his family owns this much farm land in Assam.

"Though we make earnings from agriculture, most of the time we suffer losses due to the unexpected drought or floods. That's why I came to Kerala in search of a job," Indrajith explained.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.