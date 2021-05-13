Migrant worker buys Rs 11 lakh tractor with hard-earned money of a decade

Kottayam: A migrant worker, who worked hard after coming to Kerala from Assam more than a decade ago, has bought a tractor for Rs 11 lakh.

A native of Satra Paka in Barpeta district of Assam, Indrajit Sarkar is a hotel employee in Kerala. He came to Kerala 12 years ago. First, he worked at a hotel at Chengannur. He used the savings he made from his hotel job and took a loan to buy the tractor, which he gifted to his father.

Indrajith’s father Santhosh Sarkar is a farmer. He has 5 acres of paddy fields that he got as part of family inheritance. Apart from this, he has taken paddy fields and land on lease to carry out farming. His mother Saraswathi also helps his father in cultivation. They also have a farm with 10 cows. Indrajith's wife Savithri tends to the cattle. His children Priyanka and Akash are in school.

Indrajith has been working at the Ambadi hotel at Kodimatha in Kottayam for the past two years. Hotel owner C N Subhash says that Indrajith is an expert in making porotta. Earlier, he even made porottas using up to 70kg of maida (refined flour). But now with the lockdown, the hotel only provides takeaways.

The hotel owner said that Indrajith is given Rs 800 to Rs 1000 in daily wages. His brother Krishna Sarkar is also working at the Ambadi hotel.

But Indrajith is often asked as to why he came to Kerala to work when his family owns this much farm land in Assam.

"Though we make earnings from agriculture, most of the time we suffer losses due to the unexpected drought or floods. That's why I came to Kerala in search of a job," Indrajith explained.