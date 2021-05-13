Kerala celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr amid COVID-19 restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday amid strict COVID-19 restrictions.

In Kerala, the festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan will be celebrated on Thursday.

Top Muslim clerics in Kerala including Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar and leaders of Samastha Kerala Jamiat-ul-Ulema said Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the state on Thursday as the 30-day fasting completed on Wednesday.

They had issued a statement on Tuesday saying the moon was not sighted.

Greeting Muslims of the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Eid-ul-Fitr shares the message of humanity, unity and compassion.

"Let it help us to overcome the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. Greetings to all of you for observing the month of Ramadan in tune with the Covid induced restrictions," he tweeted.

The state had lifted the lockdown restrictions on meat shops on Wednesday due to Eid. Meat shops were allowed to function on home delivery basis till 10pm.

Eid on May 14 in others states

The festival will be celebrated on Friday across India barring Kerala.

Clerics in Delhi including Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Ahmed Bukhari, said the moon was not sighted on Wednesday and hence the festival of Eid will be on May 14.

Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid Mufti Mukarram Ahmed also announced that the moon was not sighted this evening.

Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, after its meeting announced that moon sighting was not reported from Delhi or any other part of the country, its secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi said.

All religious leaders have appealed to the Muslims to adhere to COVID protocols and offer their Eid prayers at home.

(With PTI inputs.)