Former Deputy Speaker K M Hamsa Kunju dies at 84

Kochi: Former Deputy Speaker and Kochi Corporation Mayor K M Hamsa Kunju, 84, died on Thursday. He died of heart attack around 9.30 pm at his residence on SRM Road, family sources said.

The funeral will be held on Friday noon. He is survived by wife Nabeesa, a son, and a daughter.

Born in 1941, Hamsa Kunju was elected to the 7th Kerala Legislative Assembly from Mattanchery constituency in Ernakulam district and was elected as Deputy Speaker on June 30, 1982. He continued to occupy the position till 1986.

He was first elected to Ernakulam Municipal Council in 1966. He was later elected to Cochin Corporation in 1969 and became the Mayor in 1973. He remained in the post for next two-and-a-half years. He was also a member of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).

Though Hamsa Kunju began his political career with Indian Union Muslim League, he tried his luck with many political parties. In his political journey, he worked with the Communist Party of India, Congress, Democratic Indira Congress (Karunakaran) and Nationalist Congress Party.