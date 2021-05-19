Malayalam
K Radhakrishnan: Chelakkara's own comrade in Cabinet again

K Radhakrishnan: Chelakkara's own comrade in Cabinet again
K Radhakrishnan with his mother Chinna.
Our Correspondent
Published: May 19, 2021 07:57 AM IST
K Radhakrishnan is a fifth-time MLA from Chelakkara in Thrissur district. This time, he won by 39,400 votes. He is a former Speaker and minister. He is currently a member of CPM central committee.

Born at Pullikkanam in Idukki on March 24, 1964, Radhakrishnan has been living at Thonnurkkara near Chelakkara.

Radhakrishnan had his education from Aided Upper Primary School, Thonnurkkara, SMTGHS, Chelakkara, Sri Vyasa NSS College, Wadakkancherry, and Sree Kerala Varma College.

He entered politics through SFI, and was the secretary, CPM Thrissur district committee; national president, Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch; and member, DYFI state committee.

Radhakrishnan was active in Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, and Grandhasala Sangham. He had also participated in the literacy mission movement.

Radhakrishnan won the Assembly elections in 1996, 2001, 2006 and 2011. He was the Minister for Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe Welfare and Youth Affairs. In 2001, he was the chief whip of the Opposition. He was elected Speaker in 2006.

