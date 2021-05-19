Malayalam
Beedi worker, who donated Rs2 lakh to CMDRF, invited to Pinarayi’s swearing-in ceremony

Janardhanan
A native of Avera in Kannur, Janardhanan had donated the Rs 2 lakh in his bank account to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund last month
Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 19, 2021 11:52 AM IST Updated: May 19, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Kannur: Janardhanan, a beedi worker in Kannur, was astonished when he received an invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government on Thursday.

A native of Avera in Kannur, Janardhanan had donated the Rs 2 lakh in his bank account to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund last month.

Janardhanan had then told the bank officials that he would not be able to sleep if he did not donate the entire amount in his account to the Relief Fund. And the government honoured Janardhanan with an invite to the event.

When the government staff came up to him with the pass for the event, Janardhanan asked him twice to ascertain what it was about.

Janardhanan deems receiving the pass as a great recognition. But as his dear leader Pinarayi Vijayan returns to power, Janardhanan has decided to extend wholehearted support from his home.

