Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress High Command is all set to bring in a radical change in its Kerala unit after the recent drubbing it faced in the Kerala Assembly Elections. While VD Satheesan is likely to become the Leader of Opposition, MLA PT Thomas may get the UDF Convenor post.

The final decision to the effect will be made on Thursday.

The Congress High Command is awaiting a report from AICC observers M Mallikarjun Kharge and V Vaithilingam to commence the final round of discussion to elect the leader of the opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Kharge and Vaithilingam had held talks with Congress MLA designates in Thiruvananthapuram. Their report, based on these talks, would soon be submitted to the national leadership, Tariq Anwar, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, said.

A consensus on the next opposition leader has been eluding the MLAs, it was learned. The high command has been considering Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, and P T Thomas. Kharge’s mission was to find the leader enjoying the majority support.

Though Chennithala has the support of a few ‘A’ group MLAs, including Oommen Chandy, a section advocating a change in leadership has rallied behind Satheesan. Incidentally, Satheesan has the support of MLAs from both ‘I’ and ‘A’ groups.

MLAs opposed to Chennithala argued that allowing the current leadership to continue, despite the Congress’s strength in the Assembly being reduced to 21, would lead to the destruction of the party.

The high command’s decision will be crucial since the MLAs had discarded group equations and taken a stand based on their conscience. The national leadership will also seek the views of senior leader A K Antony, and AICC general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal.

Meanwhile, party sources said the ‘A’ group, which decided to back Chennithala as the opposition leader, might demand the post of KPCC president. The Congress will discuss the KPCC president only after deciding on the opposition leader.