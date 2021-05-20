After COVID, government to focus on building New Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

The continuity of a Left government is a first in the history of Kerala. The focus now will be on building a new Kerala on the achievements of the previous government.

The victory of LDF in the recent Assembly polls is the people’s mandate for a new Kerala. The verdict of the masses is for the continuation of a progressive government that upholds the values of democracy and secularism.

They want the government to continue for safeguarding the State’s interests and secular outlook, winning their rights and for making a corruption-free development a reality.

The people wished for a Left democratic alternative that would keep its word. This victory is of the people. The win is a message that Kerala is united, will progress as one, and continue to be the first in many counts.

Development and welfare are issues affecting the people, who wish for a peaceful co-existence. They are with those who take care of their interests. People rejected those who they felt would be a threat to their interests.

We are in the midst of a pandemic. Our priority is to battle COVID-19 and to save the lives of people. We have had an unprecedented five years with Cyclone Ockhi, Nipah, Floods, monsoon calamities, landslides, etc., hitting the State. Kerala did not surrender. We will overcome the pandemic also.

• The government will complete the development and welfare initiatives.

• The State will utilize $250 million concessional funding from the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for the second phase of Resilient Kerala Development Programme.

• A $210 million solid waste management project.

• A sustainable development model in the basic infrastructure sector. The government will expand welfare activities. It will also create more employment opportunities.

• Kerala has the potential to be India’s hub for skilled labour. The aim is to raise the standard of living on a par with that of developed or middle-income nations over the next 25 years.

• Kerala will be maintained as a State with quality and safe living conditions. Rs 60,000-crore infrastructure development projects to attract more investors.

• Industries such as IT and tourism are more suitable to Kerala. Software development, industries that add value to the State’s resources and the development of biotechnology will be encouraged. The State will enhance its capacity in agriculture and allied sectors, and industry and IT verticals. The government will strive to create a productive economy for a knowledge-based society. The government will intervene in the higher-education sector to achieve this end.

• The government will pave the way for universities and institutions to utilize modern technology. Students and teachers will be encouraged to begin start-ups and high-technology initiatives. The State will double the value of its IT exports over the next three to five years.

• The State will introduce an alternative to the Centre’s liberalization policy, and its communal and tyrannical tendencies.

The people’s support has made us more responsible. We will humbly try to function according to their aspirations.