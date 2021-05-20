Malayalam
Musical video by 52 singers casts a spell on Pinarayi govt's swearing-in event

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 20, 2021 03:43 PM IST Updated: May 20, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Rajeev Kumar, Ramesh Narayanan
A music video on the second coming of the LDF government compiled by musicians and actors across Kerala was played at the beginning of the swearing-in ceremony.

The musical, involving 52 singers and musicians, was projected on a 140-ft LED screen placed on the dais before the oath-taking ceremony.

The video was produced by Kerala Media Academy and Public Relations Department.

The video directed by TK Rajeev Kumar was based on the theme 'Randaamoozham' (second chance).

Ramesh Narayanan directed the music and RS Babu is the Project Coordinator.

Acclaimed singers and musicians including Dr. KJ Yesudas, AR Rahman, Hariharan, P Jayachandran, KS Chithra, Sujatha, MG Sreekumar, Shankar Mahadevan, Sivamani, Stephen Devasya, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, Sithara make up the grand list of music directors.

The presentation was done by film actor Mammootty.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Pinarayi Vijayan government can be seen live on TV channels as well as on the Kerala government website and on social media.

