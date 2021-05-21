Food kits and pensions are people’s right: P T John | Interview

Many of us have seen a tall, khadi-clad figure amidst the farmers’ protest, eloquently opposing the Center’s Farm Bill. The farmers’ struggle did not lose steam even as COVID-19 tore into the country.

The tall man, P T John of Wayanad, has been highlighting the dangers of the agriculture reform laws. As the coordinator for south India of Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh, he has been travelling across the country, whipping up support for the struggle.

Once an active Congress leader, John had motivated KSU and Youth Congress workers with his speeches. He upheld the Congress’s principles in his speeches and actions, which did not go down well with the groups within the party.

In 1996, he contested from Bathery as a Congress rebel. His candidature was in protest against the party ignoring the sentiments of its workers. The party responded by suspending him.

Though the suspension was soon revoked, the party did not give him any major responsibilities. John, however, was unperturbed since he was among those who knew the relevance of the Congress.

In an interview, John speaks about the debacle Congress faced in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

What made the UDF lose the polls in Kerala?

I feel almost all Congress and UDF leaders, and 90 per cent of party workers, felt that the UDF would regain power. They were confident of the support of Nair, Muslim, Christian and other communities. Additionally, there were several allegations of corruption against the LDF government. They also believed that people won’t support a rude and arrogant chief minister. They believed that they would return to power. The belief itself was a reflection of their failure in analyzing the socio-political situation.

How did the analysis go wrong?

A truthful analysis would not have made UDF confident. The analysis would have revealed the financial uncertainty surrounding the middle-class and lower middle-class. They are facing several crises: no income or sources, unemployed children, etc. The UDF did not make any effort to understand this reality.

If they had made an attempt to understand the socio-political reality, they would not have ridiculed the government’s food kits and welfare pensions. Such kits and pensions are people’s right. Male members working for daily wages in the above mentioned section mostly spent their money on alcohol, etc., leaving only a small amount for household expenses. In such houses, women shoulder the responsibility of making both the ends meet. The food kits and welfare pensions came as a relief to them. That’s why all surveys showed that 56 per cent of women voters had favoured the continuation of LDF rule.

Is the Congress on a decline in Kerala?

There is no doubt about it. Political work is not about going around in well-ironed kaddar clothing, and addressing meetings. Politicians should realise that the work of farm hands, workers, journalists, etc.,also constitute politics. Politicians, however, cannot think in such a way. Leaders in Kerala treated Congress as ancestral property, sharing it among themselves. The son of a top leader, though being nothing in the party, made a speech and alienated 60 per cent of Christian votes from the Congress. The party’s organizational structure is monarchical. Politicians should have the realization that they should be with the people, supporting them during disasters like floods or pandemic. Shouldn’t they realise that middle-class families have been going through a tough time?

Who should be a political worker?

Leaders should have a clear understanding of whose issues they are trying to address. Unfortunately, such an understanding is absent in the Congress. Are you helping the worker, farmer, tribesman, Dalit, the have-nots or those undergoing much difficulties? Or are you functioning as agencies of corporates? Leaders should have a clear understanding, based on which they should adopt a stand form policies. There is no point in just talking. The policies should reflect the leaders’ intent.

It is sad that leaders like Mullappally Ramachandran’s words give a feeling that he is not sincere. There is one basic thing that should be kept in mind: how could I be a good politician if my neighbor does not trust me?

Wasn’t the UDF’s election manifesto a good one?

Yes. The manifesto Congress presented this time was one of the best. The ‘Nyay’ plan mooted in the manifesto was a lofty idea. The LDF’s manifesto lagged behind the one presented by the UDF. ‘Nyay’ was an economic proposal made after an in-depth study of the society. But, people did not believe in the manifesto. If the neighbor doesn’t trust the Congress worker, how would the people of Kerala trust the manifesto of the organization or the Front?

The party should be the first to realise that people do not trust it. After realizing it, the party should formulate policies and projects to win their trust. In fact, Rahul Gandhi had put in much thought in formulating projects like ‘Nyay.’ But people do not trust the UDF.

What should be the Congress’s mission?

The Congress has a historic mission to prevent the politics of the Sangh Parivar. The politics of hatred and enmity that the Sangh Parivar has promoted won’t end anytime soon. Hasn’t it seeped into all spheres? Perhaps Sangh Parivar’s political line has prompted each political party to indulge in their own communal politics. Even the LDF’s Muslim-Christian-Dalit, Ezhava politics is based on the political climate of hate and enmity the Sangh Parivar has created. Such a communal polarization has happened. Politics is not the main issue, but communalism. This is dangerous.

The Congress could change the current political climate. Our time calls for a serious reconstruction. When I say reconstruction, it should be a total, appropriate revamp. The basic idea is that the booth president of an area should be liked by the people, not considered as an enemy.

I will cite an example from the local body polls. The candidates are supposed to conduct door-to-door campaigns. The candidate will be accompanied by a prominent local leader. This leader will be silently sulking. His worry is that if the candidate wins, he will hold a higher position as a councilor or member. The leader secretly wishes for the candidate’s defeat. When leaders become selfish, how will the people trust the party? Those within the organization lack an understanding and perception about the party.

Are you saying that the Congress is not making any effort to understand history?

There is no mechanism or effort to understand the history within the present organizational structure of the Congress. Earlier, party classes were actively conducted. Those in know used to speak on the party, the independence struggle, values a party worker should have, and also about the country.

While mentioning values, I remember a recent incident. A Congress leader in a village sent a sleaze picture to a WhatsApp group, comprising people from all walks of life. People who saw the message were shocked. The sender was a district secretary. Several people called him. His response was that a mistake had inadvertently happened. A newspaper reported the incident.

What does this incident convey to those who love the party? What are the day’s priorities for a DCC secretary? What all have to be done? Who all should he meet? What is his role in the society as a public servant and an office-bearer? Shouldn’t leaders first realise their responsibilities towards the society and party? Aren’t leaders representing the party’s culture?

Why did you join the Congress?

It has been decades since I received due recognition in the Congress. But it won’t weaken me. I always ask myself the question, why did I become a Congress worker? I have the answer too. Congress led the struggle for independence. It was the biggest democratic organization in the world. Unfortunately, it has become an undemocratic party.

I joined Congress as part of a culture and tradition. I offered myself to the party. More than what I received by being in Congress, the party’s history I had read highlighted that thought, what I could offer. Old-timers in the party were selfless. They were more bothered about their contribution to the society. The party is existing since several people in the organization still ask themselves the question, why Congress. This is the basis of the party’s existence.

What is the reason for the Congress’s present state?

The party’s existence is not because of the quality of its leaders. And that’s the reason for the present state of the Congress, and it has considerably weakened the organization. For instance, I spent most of my life in the Congress. My conviction is that the aim of a Congress worker should be to deliver justice to those who have been denied it. The country attained independence through the struggle against the denial of justice. Even after attaining independence, we have only one slogan: ensure justice to those who have been denied justice. The reservation, social security plans are all part of it. There are still several communities that have been denied justice. And that’s why I stand by the tribesmen and dalits’ struggles for their rights. The reason is the same for supporting the farmers now. If the Congress leaders in the country could adopt such a stand, those communities who were denied justice will support the party. So will those from other communities.

Is the Congress keeping any community away?

That’s what I am saying. For instance, women, workers and farmers in Kerala. The Congress has separate wings such as INTUC, Karshaka Congress, Mahila Congress, etc. But none of them are part of the Congress’s policy-making process. They are not given a deserving space in the party. The leaders’ attitude is that the rights of these communities are not their responsibility.

Take the case of women, who face neglect in every step. What has the Congress or Mahila Congress done for them? I have met A V Kuttimalu Amma during my childhood. She never minced words with any leader. She spoke with clarity and conviction, and leaders were keen on listening to her. People like her were respected in the party. She used to say that those who were not welcome to our residence should not be included in the organization.

Times have changed. Today, leaders have a mentality that they are doing a favour to those joining the party. The group managers offer party positions to their subordinates. The group leader’s consideration will be about his personal gain while appointing one to a post. Likewise, the other person will also be considering the benefits he may get. No one is thinking of how the party or society will benefit. Such thoughts have become irrelevant in the party.

What has been your experience in the party?

I started engaging in Congress politics at an early age. I became a rebel only once. And it has a reason too. I was the KPCC member selected by the people from my home district (Wayanad). I had defeated the late K Raghavan, former MLA, at North Wayanad (now Mananthavady) to become a KPCC member. In that election, Vayalar Ravi had defeated A K Antony to become the KPCC president.

Senior leader C P Varghese had defeated K C Rosakutty in the same election. It was the democratic freedom within the organization. The ordinary worker then had a direct say in the election of all office-bearers.

Rosakutty went on to become KPCC general secretary and vice-president, and later an MLA and chairperson of the Women’s Commission. She has now quit the party after she was denied a position. I have never quit the Congress even when the party kept me away, because I know why I became a Congress worker.

The party suspended me after I contested the 1996 Assembly polls from Bathery as a Congress rebel. As a rebel, I questioned the qualification of the official candidate. For the first time, LDF won Bathery.

The then KPCC president, Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, constituted a commission. Mullappally Ramachandran was the commission. He submitted a report saying that the suspension should be revoked, and subsequently, I returned to the party. But afterwards, I was never given any organization responsibility.

But the leaders imparted an important lesson to me: the party has lost its democratic character. One can survive in the party if only he is willing to be servile to the group leader, without voicing his views or justifications. The question before the Congress workers now is whether they want to continue in servility.

What all have you taken up now?

We can work even if the group leaders do not accord any responsibility. We can find our own path. I have a wider political outlook, and hence I am supporting those who have been denied justice. I am now a part of the famers’ collective at the national level. I campaigned in Madhya Pradesh for 12 days for the bypolls held after 18 MLAs had joined the BJP. I work by coordinating several farmers’ organizations. I tried to defeat those Congress MLAs who had crossed floors to the BJP. I still believe that the Congress should gain in strength to save the country.

Could you recall your political journey and the positions held?

I was the Kozhikode city committee president of the KSU, unit president, Devagiri St Joseph’s College. University Union Concillor from Guruvayurappan College, state treasurer when Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan was the president, and Youth Congress Wayanad district president (KC Joseph was then the state president).

Later, I was the state vice-president of Youth Congress during the terms of G Karthikeyan and Ramesh Chennithala as presidents. The Youth Congress state committee then had only three vice-presidents, and five general secretaries. Pandalam Sudhakaran was the vice-president from the south zone, K P Dhanapalan from the central zone, and I, from the north. While working in KSU, I had also functioned as the secretary of INTUC Kozhikode district committee. C M Stephen was then the INTUC’s state president.

What are your expectations from the farmers’ collective?

The farmers’ national collective is making huge strides. The main aim is to defeat BJP. The current dispensation at the Centre has done much harm to farmers than any other previous governments. The collective will show its strength in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand elections. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls next year. We are a crucial factor in 12 western districts, and will influence the poll outcome. BJP knows it well. We will gain strength in eastern UP after the mahapanchayat of farmers. The farmers’ collective worked against the BJP in West Bengal. As many as 32 people worked with their focus on Bengal. We are not claiming that our efforts lead to Mamata’s win. The result was a setback for the BJP at the national level. We succeeded in fielding those opposed to BJP against them in the polls.