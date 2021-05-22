Minister P Prasad accepts state car number 13

Alappuzha: Minister P Prasad was only able happy to accept the state car with number 13. He was first allotted the number 14. But the person who was allotted 13 was reluctant to take it, then Prasad said to give the number to his state car instead.

"Thomas Isaac had previously used the number 13. He did not have any issue. And those who used other numbers, were they able to avoid problems because of that?" the Minister asked.

"It is unfortunate that such superstitions are being followed even in this century. If everything goes awry due to number 13, what all problems would have been created? If someone was born on the 13th, can that be changed? Onam and Vishu can fall on that date. Can we omit 13 from the calendar? Aren’t the newspapers published on the 13th?" the Minister pointed out.

Fearless Baby, Isaac



Thomas Isaac, who was the Finance Minister in the previous LDF government, used the car with number 13. Even during the VS Achuthanandan Ministry in 2006, the then Education Minister M A Baby had insisted to be given the number.



During the initial days of the first Pinarayi cabinet, Isaac came forward when several Ministers seemed reluctant to take the 13-number car. BJP leader K Surendran had put up a Facebook post, mocking the Left Ministers for being scared of the number 13. Then Isaac demanded that he be allotted the number. Though V S Sunil Kumar and KT Jaleel were also willing, Isaac was determined to have the number. Interestingly, none had used the car with number 13 during the UDF ministry.