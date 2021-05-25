BJP in Kerala smoulders as dissidents await central decision

Kozhikode: Discontent over the BJP state leadership's functioning is smouldering within the party after allegations that the Kerala unit had sidelined its election committee and went to the polls without forming a financial affairs panel.

The P K Krishnadas and Sobha Surendran-led dissident factions have been holding themselves back from taking the issue to explosive levels. They are keenly awaiting the stand the central leadership may adopt in the issue.

Dissident leaders said a list of possible candidates, two each for 140 constituencies, was prepared, and the party’s election committee was to make a final decision on the candidates. The State leadership discarded the list and distributed seats among those belonging to their group or close to them.

BJP received funds, much higher than any other previous polls, for the recently concluded Assembly polls. It was decided to allot funds based on the constituency's category. BJP had categorized the constituencies as A-plus, A, B and C, based on the estimated potential to win the segment.

It has been alleged that those close to the party president and contesting in B category constituencies were granted funds to the tune of Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 crore, while those without group affiliations and candidates belonging to the opposing groups were allotted Rs 25 lakh each.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive members Shoba Surendran and P.K.Krishnadas. Photo: Onmanorama

When up to Rs 5 crore were spent on some of the A-plus segments, some others received only Rs 2 crore.

Pro-Sobha Surendran leaders said the State unit had misled the central leadership, saying the party had been facing tough contests in 35 constituencies. It also promised to form a government by winning 35 seats. The leaders also said the central leadership had expressed anger for misleading it.

The BJP state president, K Surendran, had claimed before the polls that the party would form the government if it won 35-40 seats. The party, however, could not win even a single seat.