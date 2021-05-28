Water level in Kerala dams touches five-year high

Thodupuzha: Water levels in the State’s dams have touched a five-year high with the reservoirs’ catchment areas receiving torrential rain over the past few days.

The dams have been filled 35.40 per cent, up seven per cent from the corresponding day a year ago, a rarity before the monsoon.

The reservoirs have almost double the water compared with the year-ago corresponding date. The water level at Idukki dam was at 23.88 per cent when it was opened during the 2018 floods. The water level now at Idukki is at 2338.02 feet.

The Kerala State Electricity Board has water to produce 1465.421 million units of power in its dams. Kerala has stepped up power generation ahead of the monsoon, but the State’s consumption of electricity has been less due to heavy rains and lockdown.

The power consumption has come down to a per-day average of 66.45 million units in May, from the above 70 million units recorded during the corresponding year-ago period. The average daily power generation now is 24.29 million units.

Kerala has received summer rains in excess this year, which bypassed the showers received in 2018. All districts south of Thrissur received more rains after 2018, while in the north, only Kannur got excess rain than in 2018.

Dams and water levels

• Idukki, Pamba, Sholayar, Edamalayar, Kundla and Mattupetty – 36%

• Kuttiyadi, Banasura Sagar, Anayirangal and Ponmudi – 25%

• Kallarkutty, Peringalkuthu, Chengulam, Lower Periyar and Kakkad – 69%

• Kallar, Moozhiyaar – water released this year

• Orange alert in Peringalkuthu