Chittayam Gopakumar elected unopposed as Kerala Assembly Deputy Speaker

Thiruvananthapuram: Adoor MLA Chittayam Gopakumar (CPI) was elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Assembly.

The official announcement was made by Speaker M B Rajesh in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The deadline for filing nominations was till 12 noon on Monday and the election was scheduled to be held at 11am on Tuesday. But none from the UDF filed the nomination.

Earlier in 2001, when the UDF had secured a large majority, the LDF had not fielded a candidate for the Deputy Speaker post. Following this model, the UDF has also not fielded a candidate. This is for the eighth time in the history of the Assembly that the Deputy Speaker is getting elected unopposed.