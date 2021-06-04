Tariq Anwar to reach Kerala after lockdown for talks on new KPCC chief

New Delhi: The Congress high command is in no hurry to decide on a new president for its Kerala state unit. According to it, elaborate discussions would be held with state leaders before a new Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief is appointed.

“Lockdown is in place in Kerala till June 9. I will be reaching the state for the discussions only afterwards,” Tariq Anwar, the AICC (All-India Congress Committee) general secretary in charge of Kerala, told Manorama.

Tariq expects to find a consensus on the party’s state chief after meeting the Kerala leaders. In the event of the state leadership suggesting one name, it would get preference. However, if several names crop up, the high command is unlikely to impose its nominee for the post.

After arriving in Kerala, Tariq would be travelling all over the state meeting not only state-level leaders but also regional office-bearers of the party. He would also seek the opinion of grassroots-level workers.

On his return to Delhi, the AICC general secretary will submit a report to the high command in which his recommendation for the new Kerala party chief would be included. Subsequently, the high command is expected to make the announcement.