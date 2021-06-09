Girl missing for 10 years found locked up in neighbour's house in Palakkad

Palakkad: The inhabitants of the quaint town of Ayiloor in Kerala's Palakkad district were in for a shock on Wednesday when an 18-year-old girl, thought to be missing, was finally found.

The girl, who has not been seen since February 2, 2010, was apparently staying with a young man not far from her own house.

The young man hid her in a room without the knowledge of his parents and sister, who lived in the same house.

The girl and her story surfaced after the young man, who went "missing" three months ago, returned the other day.

She had been hiding in the man's house until three months ago.

Her life these ten years had been within a small room without even a toilet.

The room was kept locked every time the man went out. There were also ways to open the door from inside.

The duo left the town three months ago. They later lived in a rented house in Vithanassery near Nenmara in Palakkad.