Beauty parlour firing: Fourth accused to be questioned again

Kochi: The probe team will question Althaf Khan, fourth accused in the Kadavanthra beauty parlour firing case, to find the source of guns used for shooting.

The probe team suspects that Althaf Khan knew the person who brought the bag containing the guns and the bike with the fake registration number plate to Kochi.

The name of Althaf Khan was revealed during the questioning of first accused Bilal, and second accused Vipin Varghese. Altaf Khan also had allegedly given instructions to leave the paper with the name of gangster Ravi Pujari written in Hindi outside the beauty parlour after the firing.

The probe team has submitted the remand report in the court with these details.

As per their statements, Althaf knew who provided the weapons and the masterplan for the firing. After Althaf was arrested, a statement was given that Ravi Pujari plotted the whole conspiracy for the crime. Based on Althaf's statements, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) questioned Ravi Pujari continuously for six days.

However, now the probe team deduce that apart from directly telephoning the victims and issuing death threats to extort money, Ravi Pujari did not have clear knowledge about other matters. Also, Ravi Pujari was abroad on the days the crime took place.

In the remand report, the ATS has listed the reasons for not granting bail to Ravi Pujari. The team has contended that he could try to influence the witnesses and destroy evidence if granted bail. Also, the forensic reports are yet to be received.

Ravi Pujari, who has been remanded, was taken to Bengaluru on Wednesday. He has been lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.