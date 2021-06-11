Surendran meets Nadda, claims support of BJP national leaders

New Delhi: Claiming the support of BJP national leadership, K Surendran on Thursday ruled out the possibility of him stepping down from post of the party's Kerala unit president.

Speaking to reporters after a 30-minute meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda, Surendran and Union minister V Muraleedharan said the central leadership was aware of the CPM’s politically motivated moves to register cases against BJP leaders.

Surendran and Muraleedharan met Nadda even as the Kodakara hawala robbery case and allegations of paying a rival candidate in Manjeshwaram to withdraw from the polls were gaining strength.

Surendran would meet the party’s general secretary (organization) B L Santosh on Friday.

Muraleedharan and Surendran hinted that a leadership change in Kerala was not under the consideration of national leaders.

However, state leaders opposed to the official Surendran faction in the BJP said 18 of them had complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, and not to Nadda. They expressed hope that the national leaders would act on their complaint.

Meanwhile, Nadda was learned to have sought the details of the cases during his meeting with Surendran and Muraleedharan. The state leaders were told to convert the circumstances arising out of the cases into opportunities. National leaders would visit Kerala, if necessary, Nadda reportedly told the Kerala leaders.

Considering the sections under which the Manjeshwaram case has been registered, the leaders were expecting police action against Surendran. The national leadership was against restructuring the organization whenever cases put the party in the crisis, since they felt it would create an impression that the party too was admitting to the charges.