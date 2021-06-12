Heavy rain: Yellow alert in four Kerala districts

Just weeks after Cyclone Yaas ravaged the east coast of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that yet another cyclone may likely be in the works in the Bay of Bengal.

A cyclonic circulation over the sea had led to the formation of a low-pressure early Saturday. It is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours and move west-northwest wards across Odisha, the IMD said.

Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity is expected over most parts of east India and adjoining Central India for the next few days, the IMD said.

A red alert has been issued for several coastal districts in Odisha.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, a yellow alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod; and an orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur from June 15. Heavy rainfall is expected in these districts.

Squally weather with surface wind speeds gusting to 50 kmph is very likely to prevail over along and off the Kerala coast.

The Kerala government has banned trawling from June 13-15. Fisherfolks are advised to not venture out into the sea.

Water level at Idukki reservoir



The water level at Idukki reservoir rose 0.06 metres to 2341.96. On this day last year, the water level was 2334.64.

