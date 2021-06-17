Lottery sales to restart in Kerala, draw from June 25

Thiruvananthapuram: With the lockdown relaxations announced in the state, lottery draw and sales are set to resume.

The sales begin from Thursday, while the draw of the lotteries that were postponed will be held from June 25.

Once the scheduled lottery draws are held and after assessing the Covid situation, draw for the new weekly lotteries will begin. Details such as the number of lotteries and dates would be decided later.

Lottery ticket sales resumed at lottery offices on Thursday. The number of employees in the offices will be limited as per the government directives.

Lottery draw dates

Sthree Sakthi 259 - June 25

Akshaya 496 – June 29

Karunya Plus 367 - July 2

Nirmal 223 – July 6

Win-Win 615 – July 9

Sthree Sakthi 260 – July 13

Akshaya 497 – July 16

Bhagyamithra BM 6 – July 20

Life Vishu Bumper BR 79 – July 22