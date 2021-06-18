Thiruvananthapuram: Private buses with registration numbers ending with odd and even digits will ply on the roads in Kerala on alternate days from Friday onwards as the State announced the lifting of several significant curbs on public activity and transportation owing to the now-abating COVID-19 pandemic. This is for the first-time ever Kerala has been experimenting with the Odd-Even rule, originally a way to limit the number of vehicles on congested roads.

The buses will operate services on alternate days depending on whether the registration number ends with an odd or even number.

Private buses will conduct services from Friday on an odd-even basis, Transport Minister Antony Raju said soon after the Kerala government announced the abolition of another round of lockdown that was in force from mid-May.

As per the scheme buses with odd numbers will conduct services on Friday. There won't be any services during the weekend as a total lockdown will still be in force then.

Next week, buses having registration numbers ending in even numbers will be allowed to conduct services on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; while odd-number buses can ply on Tuesday and Thursday. During the week starting from June 28, buses with odd numbers could be run on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. And buses with even numbers will operate services on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Minister said that the COVID-19 situation was not conducive for all private buses to operate services every day.

RC, licence | Validity extended till Sept 30

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has extended the validity of vehicle registration certificate (RC), driving license, and fitness certificate that expired on February 1 this year, till September 30.

The validity was extended taking into account the Covid pandemic and lockdown. Earlier, the validity was extended till June 30.