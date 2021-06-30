Malayalam
Former Kerala Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan threatened, gets anonymous letter

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has received an anonymous letter threatening to eliminate his entire family if he didn't leave India within 10 days.

Thiruvanchoor, his wife and children would be killed, the letter explicitly states. Thiruvanchoor would be targeted in retaliation for adding names in the criminal list, the unidentified sender wrote.

It was posted to the legislator's address at the MLA Hostel in the State capital.

The letter has been posted from Kozhikode.

Thiruvanchoor , a veteran Congress leader, is the MLA representing the Kottayam Legislative Assembly Constituency.

This could be a retaliatory move by the accused in the 2012 murder of TP Chandrasekharan, Thiruvanchoor stated. He has filed a complaint with the chief minister.

TP Chandrasekharan, a CPM renegade, was brutally hacked to death by suspected CPM activists for giving up on the party and founding a new outfit. 

