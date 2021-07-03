Industries minister P Rajeev says will look into charges raised by Kitex

Kochi: Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Saturday urged Sabu Jacob, chairman of Kitex group, to reconsider his decision to backtrack from a Rs 3,500 crore investment plan signed with the State government.

The minister has also given his assurance that the allegations raised by Jacob regarding the harassment that his company had to endure at the hands of the State government will be looked into seriously.

“We will not allow any activities that derail the development of the State. Though we have not received any official complaint from Kitex, we will look into the issues raised by them seriously” the minister said.

“The State's industrial sector is on the path of revival. We will offer the government's full support to genuine investors,” the minister added.

Earlier today, officials from the Ernakulam District Industries Department arrived at the Kitex Garments office in Kizhakkambalam for formal talks as directed by the State government. This is the first time that officials from the Industries Department are visiting the Group.

Jacob said the officials had come to learn more details from the complaints that he had raised and to prepare a report on what had happened at Kitex.

The Rs 3,500 crore investment plan that Kitex Group had signed during the Ascend Investors' Forum in January 2020 aimed to build an apparel park and an industrial park in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad. It is slated to provide opportunities for 600 entrepreneurs.

Jacob announced his decision to backtrack from this project citing the many raids that happened at the many units of Kitex from various State departments.

Just last month, 10 raids were conducted, Jacob alleged. He said officials comprising 40-50 in numbers entered the factory units and carried out searches, preventing workers including women employees, from doing their jobs. He also alleged that these officials harassed his employees without giving a valid explanation for the search.

Jacob alleged that it was political vendetta as Kitex Group is the driving force behind Twenty20, a charity outfit that made headlines when it won 17 of the 19 seats in Kizhakkambalam in Kerala local body elections 2015.

Later, during the 2020 Kerala local body election, it expanded even further winning nine seats in Aikkaranadu panchayat, five seats in Kunnathunad and five seats in Mazhuvannur.

Though it had fielded eight candidates for the 2021 Kerala Assembly election, it won nothing. However, the fact that it secured a 14 per cent vote share against three national political parties won them much admiration from the public, angering its opponents even further.

Since his public announcement, as many as ten states have reached out to him, Jacob said. Tamil Nadu has even extended a formal offer to move his investment there. Kitex Group has not taken a formal decision yet.