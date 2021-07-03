Vaikom MLA CK Asha denies rumours of forcing a salute from Aanie Siva

Kottayam: BJP state secretary Renu Suresh sparked a controversy on social media with a Facebook post, saying C K Asha, MLA, had summoned sub-inspector of police Aanie Shiva to her residence and made her salute the politician.

Renu Suresh said the incident happened when the officer was on probation. She was allegedly forced to salute the MLA a day after she had not offered a salute to Asha.

The MLA refuted the BJP leader’s claim, while Aanie refused to comment. The officer became a social media sensation following her Facebook post, which narrated the odds she had faced early in her life.

Renu Suresh said Aanie was returning home in uniform after duty at Vaikom police station when the incident happened.

The CPI MLA representing Vaikom recalled that the incident had happened just before the April 6 Assembly polls.

“I saw a person in NCC uniform walking alone at night. I stopped my car and enquired. On being told that she was returning after duty, I wondered what duty had been assigned to NCC cadets at night.”

Asha said the officer responded asking whether police personnel have specific duty hours. “She told her name after I had asked her three times. She also told me she had been assigned duty at one of the functions. I reported the incident to the Circle Inspector and the Deputy Superintendent of Police the same night itself. But I didn’t get a reply,” the MLA said.

After the politician alerted the Chief Minister, the Circle Inspector visited her residence along with Aanie. The woman officer said she had not recognized her as an MLA, and was piqued over the police driver’s delay in picking her up, and hence had behaved that way. Asha said they had parted in a cordial manner.

When contacted, Aanie refused to comment on the issue.