Congress mulls code of conduct for workers, revamp talks to begin on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the preliminary talks on party revamp are likely to begin on Tuesday, the Congress leadership is considering the implementation of a strict code of conduct for leaders and workers.

The move is to project a new image for the Congress along with the revamp. The next meeting of the party’s political affairs committee will discuss the code of conduct.

The code of conduct is likely to broadly outline the norms to be followed by those in public life. Any breach of the norm will come under the purview of the disciplinary committee that will be formed.

The leadership’s efforts to project a new image are already visible in the media interaction of Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and KPCC president K Sudhakaran. Both the leaders have been avoiding party workers, who used to jostle for a space before television cameras.

The new leadership is of the view that anything that the public dislikes should be avoided. The code of conduct will strictly ban leaders and workers from associating with tainted characters, indulging in bad habits, and businesses inappropriate to public workers.

The leadership was informed that people have been viewing several party representatives with less esteem, which reflected in the recent Assembly polls. Hence, the leaders felt the need for improving the party’s image before approaching the masses again.

The preliminary talks of party revamp will commence once KPCC president reaches Thiruvananthapuram from Kannur on Tuesday. The leadership is also considering the possibility of appointing DCC president before naming the new KPCC office-bearers.

The party’s functioning in all 14 districts have been hit following the decision to remove the DCC presidents. The leadership is aware that the situation cannot continue for long. Fixing an age limit for KPCC and DCC presidents is also under consideration.

Sudhakaran’s Delhi visit delayed

A final decision on Sudhakaran’s Delhi visit is yet to be made, though he may go this week. Rahul Gandhi is to visit Kerala soon, and Sudhakaran has been suggested to hold the meeting in the State itself.

Sudhakaran has been planning to put the revamp process in motion after a meeting with party high command. But since his Delhi visit has been delayed, discussions on party restructuring is likely to begin next week.