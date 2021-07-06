Forensic experts reveal how spirit was stolen without damaging e-lock

Thiruvananthapuram: Forensic experts investigating the theft of spirit from tankers transporting the item to Travancore Sugars and Chemicals, a state government firm based at Pulikeezhu in Thiruvalla, have found that the crime was carried out without opening the e-lock facility of the vehicles.

Scientific officers from the State Forensic Science lab who examined the tankers from which the spirit was stolen said that e-lock, located on the manhole valve at the upper portion of the compartments, was not tampered. A tanker transporting spirit would have 3-4 compartments, with a total capacity of around 20,000 litres. According to Forensic experts, almost half this spirit had been siphoned off in an ingenious manner with the connivance of the tanker drivers.

The theft came to light when 20,386 litres of spirit was reported missing from three tankers which arrived at the company on June 30 from Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, the police contacted Forensic experts to carry out a scientific inspection of the tankers. Their report, to be submitted to the Forensic Director, indicates that the theft had taken place in two of the tanker trucks. Travancore Sugars produces some popular Indian-made foreign liquor brands, including 'Jawan' rum.

Modus operandi

According to Forensic officials, the spirit was pilfered from the tankers using a hand pump after expertly cutting a lever near the manhole lock. The lever is then fixed using cello tape and later welded during the return trip to the company.

The probe also revealed that officials at Travancore Chemicals never checked the weight of the tankers arriving with spirit or the quantity of the item in the compartments. Every month, at least 15 loads of spirit reach the company.

'E-lock secure'

Forensic experts said e-lock is a secure mechanism. After spirit is filled in the tankers, the manhole valves are locked and sealed. As it is an e-lock, an alert would be sounded as soon it is tampered. Incidentally, the e-locks in all the tankers from which spirit was stolen are intact.

There are two passwords to open the e-lock. One would be given to the tanker’s driver, who would pass it on the company officials after reaching the premises with the spirit. Subsequently, the official who receives the spirit would contact the firm that supplied the item for the second password. Both passwords are required to open the e-lock.