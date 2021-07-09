Political parties in Kerala wary of Amit Shah becoming first Cooperation minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Political parties in Kerala on Friday came down heavily on the Union government over the creation of the Ministry of Cooperation and termed the move as "an intrusion into the federalism of the country."

The Ministry of Cooperation has been allocated to Amit Shah, in addition to his responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan said it was a state subject as per the Constitution and requested the union government to reconsider the move.

"Creation of a new Cooperation ministry is an infringement upon the federal rights of the state governments.

It comes under the purview of the state government. This is an intrusion into the authority of the state governments.

V N Vasavan, Kerala Minister for Cooperation and Registration

Since it's a state subject, the union government should reconsider the move. This amounts to challenging the federal system of our country," Vasavan told reporters here.

The Seventh Schedule of the Constitution says that cooperative societies are a State subject.

Former leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said his party would consider taking the legal path against the formation of the ministry.

He said it was a conscious attempt to destroy the federalism of the country.

Yet another assault on Federalism. Co-operative societies are in the state list of the constitution. No better hatchet man than Amit Shah to head the new Union Cooperation Ministry to take over the entire co-operative sector bypassing the states and promote the Hindutva coops. — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) July 8, 2021

"This should be considered with utter seriousness. This is an attempt to take over the cooperative institutions across the country. This is part of a political conspiracy. The state government should come out in open against this move. The Chief Minister should also interfere," he said.

Former state Finance minister and senior Left leader T M Thomas Issac said it was another assault on the federalism of the country.

"Yet another assault on Federalism. Co-operative societies are in the state list of the Constitution. No better hatchet man than Amit Shah to head the new Union Cooperation Ministry to take over the entire co-operative sector, bypassing the states and promote the Hindutva coops," Isaac tweeted.

Thomas Isaac

Issac, an economist, and a four-time legislator, wrote on his Facebook page that "this move has ulterior motives and with a purpose".

"Shah's tirades first started by capturing the Cooperative banks which were the forte of the Congress party in Gujarat and the BJP there took control of it. The manner in which Verghese Kurien was booted out of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation was done by the BJP. The spearhead of the White Revolution, after he passed away, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi being in the next town where Kurien breathed his last, failed to turn up to pay his last respects... it clearly indicates the deep rooted anger they had towards him," said Issac.

Issac goes on to point out that it was just two days before the cabinet reshuffle took place that the order for creating the new Cooperation ministry came out.

The Cooperative movement, especially in the banking sector in Kerala, is under the control of the CPM.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)