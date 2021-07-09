Malayalam
In a first, women Collectors at the helm in 8 Kerala districts

Our Correspondent
Published: July 09, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: For the first time in the history of Kerala, women are at the helm of the administration in more than half of the 14 districts in the state. After the latest postings effected by the Kerala government, eight districts in the state have women Collectors.

This is for the first time that a woman Collector has been posted in Kasaragod.

Divya S Iyer, Adeela Abdulla and Navjot Khosa are also medical doctors. They have to execute crucial tasks, including the Covid preventive measures, in their respective districts.

Even when the demand for 33 per cent reservation of women in the Legislative Assembly is yet to be realised, women are at the helm of the district administrations.

The Women District Collectors

Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand - Kasaragod

Dr Adeela Abdulla - Wayanad

Mrunmai Joshi - Palakkad

Haritha V Kumar - Thrissur

Dr P K Jayasree – Kottayam

Sheeba George - Idukki

Dr Divya S Iyer - Pathanamthitta

Dr Navjot Khosa - Thiruvananthapuram.

