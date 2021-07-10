Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM has set up a two-member commission to enquire the allegations against former minister G Sudhakaran in connection with the election campaign in the Ambalapuzha assembly constituency.

The party state committee has entrusted Elamaram Kareem and KJ Thomas to enquire on the allegations that Sudhakaran had stayed away from campaigning in the constituency, from where he had won in the 2016 assembly polls.

CPM's H Salam who had retained the seat by defeating M Liju of the Congress by a margin of 11,125 votes, had claimed lack of cooperation from Sudhakaran during his campaigning.

Sudhakaran had been denied a chance to retain his seat and there were opposition to the decision at the local level. Posters had surfaced in the constituency against Salam's candidature. It had painted Salam as an SDPI worker and had claimed that the seat will be lost if it was taken away from Sudhakaran.

Salam had raised a complaint with the district committee, where it was endorsed by other members that resulted in the state committee considering the matter. Sudhakaran had stayed away from the district committee meetings, which also did not go down well with the party leadership.

Meanwhile, the state committee also decided to initiate a district-level probe on the defeats at Kalpetta and Pala. The party was critical of the defeats in the two constituencies where LDF's constituents had contested. LDF's Jose K Mani had lost by 15,378 votes to Mani C Kappen in Pala while in Kalpetta, Loktantrik Janta Dal leader MV Shreyamskumar was defeated by T Siddique of the Congress by 5,470 votes in the state assembly elections held in April this year.