Heavy rain likely in Kerala till July 15

Heavy rain is likely in Kerala in the coming five days with a depression forming in the Bay of Bengal. The central Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts in various districts. The State Disaster Management Authority, meanwhile, urged the people living in low-lying areas, river banks and hilly regions prone to landslides and landslips to be vigilant.

Orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Malapuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Sunday (July 11). Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod have orange alert issued for Monday (July 12).

Yellow alert has been issued as follows:

July 11: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

July 12: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

July 13: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 14: Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 15: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Incessant rain continued to batter parts of state on Sunday as the southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala.

"Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned," a weather warning issued for fishermen of Kerala coast for the next three days beginning from July 11 to 13.

The IMD website showed that parts of Kasaragod received 16 cms of rain while Thrissurreceived 11.5 cms. Parts of Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Idukki received 9.7, 6 and 8.4 cms of rainfall respectively.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.