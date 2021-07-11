Proposal to provide electric cars to village officers in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The proposal for an official vehicle for village officers has been upgraded from an electric scooter to an electric car.

The Land Revenue Commissioner has asked the Collectors to submit a proposal on whether the car could be shared between four or five village offices. The recommendation should be based on the area of the village, population and topography. The names of the vehicle-sharing offices should be given at the taluk-level. The number of vehicles required in the district should be informed in two days.

Though an idea for a two-wheeler was raised during the UDF government's tenure in 2011-16, it was dropped after the finance department objected.

After Minister K Rajan took charge of the revenue department and held discussions with the village officers, the idea of electric scooter was mooted. This was done while taking into account the travel hassles faced by village officers with heavy workload. Currently, their travel allowance is only a meagre amount. After the employees objected to the idea of a scooter, the discussions were initiated on the car.