Kunnamkulam's role in Orthodox Church history

His Holiness Moran Mor Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, who passed away on Monday, was the eighth head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and the 91st Catholicos of the East. He was also the 21st Metropolitan of the Malankara Church.

Bawa Thirumeni will have a special place in the history of the church for the welcome changes he pioneered and the decision to move ahead with the times.

Interestingly, Baselios Marthoma Paulose II also belongs to Kunnamkulam, from where two other Malankara Metropolitans, the stalwarts, Pulikkottil Joseph Mar Dionysius II and Pulikkottil Mar Dionysius V, brought in several reforms and contributed much to the development of the church.

Baselios Marthoma Paulose II is the third Metropolitan that Kunnamkulam has presented to the Orthodox Church. It was Pulikkottil Joseph Mar Dionysius II who set up the old seminary and Pulikkottil Mar Dionysius V, the MD Seminary. Kunnamkulam-born Geevarghese Mar Philoxinos II (Kidangan) officiated twice as acting Metropolitan (1816-17, 1825).

Baselios Marthoma Paulose II was the first Metropolitan of Kunnamkulam diocese.