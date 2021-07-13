HH Baselios Marthoma Paulose II drew spiritual power from silent meditation

Vakathanam: Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India who passed away on Monday, set apart time for silent meditation despite the responsibilities of overseeing the affairs of the 2.5-million strong parishioners world over.

The late Metropolitan chose the serenity of the Mar Baselios Dayara at Njaliyakuzhy in Kerala's Kottayam district for his regular meditation. Thrice in a month, he would visit the Dayara (monastery) to meditate in total silence. (Silent meditation, also known as Vipassana, is one of the most ancient forms of meditation.)

Once he arrived at the Dayara he would switch off the phones and wouldn’t entertain guests. The Metropolitan reportedly scribbled instructions on paper. Evenings, he would take a stroll at the garden and farm near the Chapel. The rest of the time was spent at the chapel and his room.

He would religiously fast during Lent. Even otherwise the Patriarch followed a strict diet. He used to sleep on the floor on a mat.

Mar Ivanios, His venerable Guru

Paulose II cultivated the habit of silent meditation after he was made the supreme head of the Church in 2012. He had learned this silent mode of prayer from his spiritual Guru, the late Geevarghese Mar Ivanios, who was the Metropolitan of the Kottayam diocese of the Church. The latter's final resting place is at the retreat chosen by Paulose II and the Dayara is named after him.

Mar Ivanios was a theologian and one of the leading monastic gurus in the Indian Orthodox Church.

Catholicos Paulose II too was among his disciples.

Initially, both Mar Ivanios and Paulose II meditated together. Even after the death of Mar Ivanios, Bawa continued this meditation, till the day he was admitted to the hospital recently.

Those who live in the Dayara have a lot of memories about the two Cardinals. Mar Ivanios was reluctant to sit beside Bawa Thirumeni (as Paulose II was lovingly called) who was a senior prelate among the clergy. At the same time, Bawa was equally reluctant to sit alongside Mar Ivanios whom he considered as his Guru.

Meditation, top of agenda

Paulose II accorded primacy to silent meditation for his spiritual development. Among the planned programmes for New Year he would enter meditation first in his diary.

Ever since the passing away of Mar Ivanios in 2013, Bawa would personally supervise the working of the Dayara. Whenever an important decision had to be made, he was known to visit the Dayara’s chapel and the tomb of Mar Ivanios to pray.

Generous too

While returning after the silent meditation he was known to offer a large sum of money as offering as well as hand over money to cooks and other members of the staff. He was a humanitarian and worked for the welfare of the poor and the destitute.

Leader at a critical phase

The prelate steadfastly defended his faith and beliefs throughout his life and was an epitome of patience and fortitude. Despite many ailments, he steered the course for the Church, amidst many crises, particularly the simmering tensions with the Jacobite Church.

Baselios Marthoma Paulose II always called for a peaceful relationship between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Syrian Church.

He was the 91st Catholicos of the East and the 21st Metropolitan of the Malankara Orthodox Church.