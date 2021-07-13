SC nod crucial if Kerala govt seeks to withdraw appeal against assembly violence case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is seriously reconsidering its stand over the case pertaining to the violent incidents that happened in the Legislative Assembly during the 2015 budget presentation by former finance minister late K M Mani.

The case is pending before the Supreme Court after the state government filed a petition seeking to quash it.

The Kerala government's stand had drawn flak from the apex court recently.

The government is thinking of withdrawing the appeal with the permission of the apex court. However, law department officials stated that no decision had been taken yet about withdrawing the appeal and the government would go ahead with the further proceedings in the case.

Meanwhile, the advocate general has directed the government pleader to contemplate as to what position needs to be taken when the matter comes up again before the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The Supreme Court's permission would be required if the government were to withdraw its appeal. However, the court's stand would be decisive should the government take such a stand.

As of now the Supreme Court's position is that the violent incidents that took place in assembly cannot be condoned. It is in this backdrop that the government is making all efforts to avoid adverse remarks from the SC in the case in which Education Minister V Sivankutty is also an accused.