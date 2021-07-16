Athlete Mayookha Johny, 9 others booked over forgery, false rape claim

Thrissur: Aloor Police in Kerala's Thrissur district has filed a case against 10 people including Olympian Mayookha Johny for raising a rape allegation by forging fake documents. Those booked include a few leaders of the Emperor Emmanuel Church, an independent religious outfit headquartered at Muriyad in Thrissur.

Mayookha Johny is an international long jump and triple jump athlete representing India.

The case was registered following a court order based on a complaint from the former trustee of the Church, Sabu.

Those now accused of false allegation are the Church's chief patron Nisha Sebastian, its trustees Umesh Jose, Naveen Paul, P P Shanto, Mayookha and five others.

How Sabu turned the tables

Sabu filed the case against Mayookha for accusing him of threatening the Olympian and alleging rape charges on another former trustee Johnson. He claimed that the rape accusations were based on forged documents. He also produced two CDs containing evidences of conspiracy and forging documents by the group.

Earlier, Mayookha had claimed that she had received an anonymous threat letter asking her to withdraw from her fight for her friend who had filed a rape case against an influential person in March this year.

Mayookha claimed, citing the letter, that she and her family will be eliminated, if she goes ahead with her fight for the rape victim.

She told reporters that she has filed a complaint with the state police chief, seeking an investigation.

Last month, Mayookha had held a press conference here levelling serious allegations against the Kerala Police and former chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission (KWC) M C Josephine over the investigation into the rape of her friend in 2016.

Mayookha had alleged that her friend was raped by a man, Chungath Johnson. He also took the latter's nude photos and used them to blackmail, she claimed.

She had also alleged that police, after initially promising action, became inactive due to intervention of highly influential persons in favour of the accused. The allegations were raised after Josephine resigned from the post of chairperson of the Commission following widespread protests against her remarks to a woman, who had complained about the domestic violence.

(With agency inputs)