Governor launches Kochi’s first community radio at St Teresa’s College

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 16, 2021 08:02 PM IST
Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan lights the lamp
Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan lights the lamp to inaugurate Radio Kochi 90 FM at St Teresa's College in Kochi on Friday.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated Kochi’s first community radio - Radio Kochi 90 FM - at the St Teresa’s College on Friday.

“I am sure that this community radio will serve the people of Kochi by disseminating information on a variety of informative topics,” Khan said in his inaugural speech.

Licenced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Radio Kochi 90FM is headquartered at St Teresa’s College.

Radio Kochi 90FM will air a wide variety of programmes on coastal management, climate change, food security, disaster management, education, health and education. It will also broadcast entertainment programmes.

The community radio station will liaise with district administration, state and central government departments, local self governments, educational institutions, non-governmental organisations and arts and cultural societies.

Addressing the inaugural session, Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas said radio occupies a special place in people’s lives despite the advent of internet and social media. “Radio has the power to change society. We should tap its full potential,” he said.

Kochi Corporation Mayor M Anilkumar presided over the function. Member of Parliament Hibi Eden delivered the keynote address.

Thomas George Muthoot (Group Director, Muthoot Pappachan Group), RK Krishnakumar (former director, Tata Sons), Sr Vinitha (Provincial Superior and Manager, St Teresa’s College) and Lizzy Mathew (Principal, St Teresa’s College) attended the ceremony.

Radio Kochi 90 FM’s mobile applications are available on App Store and Google Play.

