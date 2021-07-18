Heavy rains leave areas of Upper Kuttanad waterlogged

Alappuzha: The incessant rains in the past few days has led to waterlogging in Upper Kuttanad region of Kerala's Alappuzha district.

The rise in water levels at the Pamba, Manimala rivers has led to the flooding of several low-lying areas. Waterlogging was reported on several major roads and byroads here.

Niranam, Thalavadi, Edathua, Thakazhi, Veeyapuram, Karuvatta, Aayaparambu are among the panchayats flooded.

The continuous rainfall for the past three days led to the rise in water levels of Pamba and Manimalayar rivers. The accumulation of waste in these river beds following the 2018 floods is one of the reasons for the quickly rising water levels. Thalavadi Kuthirachal colony has also reported waterlogging.

The area was earlier flooded in May during the summer rains destroying the crops here.

Authorities have warned that people will be shifted to relief camps if the downpour continues.