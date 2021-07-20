Trailblazer transgender activist found dead

Kochi: Anannyah Kumari Alex, 28, who was the first transgender candidate to file nomination to the Kerala Assembly Elections, was found hanging at a flat in Edappally on Tuesday.

The Kalamassery police received the news about the hanging from a man, who identified himself as the flatmate of Anannyah.

"The man said that he had gone out to buy food and found Anannyah hanging when he returned," said SI Justin, of the Kalamassery Police Station.

The body has been shifted to the Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, and the COVID-19 test result is awaited. The police suspect that Anannyah had been depressed of late.

Anannyah's was a journey riddled with bitter experiences, but she had faced various challenges bravely. She had performed several roles – as a radio jockey, news presenter, make-up artist et al, but the best part was announcing her candidature against popular Indian Union Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty.

Anannyah had, however, pulled out of the race later claiming that she had been insulted.

The decision to run for the assembly as a Democratic Social Justice Party candidate from Vengara had catapulted her into the limelight. However, the dream run was cut short as days after filing her nomination, Anannyah announced her decision to withdraw, to the surprise of many.

Anannyah had reportedly said that she had tried "to be the voice of a marginalized community".