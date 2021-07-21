Bank clerk arrested for stealing Rs. 27.5 lakh from Guruvayur devaswom

Kochi: A private bank clerk in Thrissur was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing Rs 27.5 lakh from the Guruvayur Devaswom.

PA Nandakumar, 56, a native of Kottapadi was arrested by the Guruvayur Temple police after the devaswom filed a complaint following an internal audit and revealed that funds that gone missing from its account.

The police said that Nandakumar had been stealing from the account since 2019 and has claimed that he was forced to do so due to financial problems.

Nandakumar was dealing with the gold and silver deposits of the devaswom and he has reportedly confessed to the crime.

Nandakumar has been charged under IPC sections 403 (Dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).