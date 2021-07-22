Kids withdraw Rs 1 lakh from mother's bank account to play online game in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Children withdrew over Rs 1 lakh from the account, without the mother's knowledge, to play online game.

The woman had complained to the Kozhikode cyber police about the money lost from the account.

In the subsequent probe, it was found that her two children, studying in classes IX and X, and another child, a relative, had spent the money for online game.

The woman’s husband is abroad. The children were given smartphone and tablet for online studies.

The cyber police said that the children played the banned 'PUBG'. The trio needed money to make it to the next levels. The children, who knew the mother's internet banking password and other details, took the money from the account.

Even when the woman complained to the police, the children did not tell her about this. The details were revealed later during the investigation led by the cyber cell inspector P Rajesh.