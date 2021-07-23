Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Friday due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal as well as over the Arabian sea from the coast of Gujarat to Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur in Kerala, predicting very heavy rains on Friday.

All other districts have been issued a yellow alert.

A yellow alert has been issued in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met office has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea till July 26 as it issued a warning for very heavy rains.

"Strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 km gusting to 60 km are very likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned, it said.

A low-pressure area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood. It is likely to move west-northwestwards along the monsoon trough during the next two to three days. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over east and adjoining central India from July 22 to 24 with reduction thereafter, the Met office said.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.