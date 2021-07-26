Dog tied to car & dragged along road: Youth held in Kottayam

Ayarkunnam: A youth has been arrested for allegedly tying a dog to the car and dragging it along the road for several kilometres in Kottayam.

The youth was identified as Jehu Thomas Kuruvilla, 22, a native of Lakkattoor in the district.

The incident happened along the Ayarkunnam-Lakkattoor route around 6 am on Sunday. The local people noticed a speeding car dragging something along the road. The black dog, of the Labrador breed, was found dead later.

After coming to know of the incident, the CCTV images in the area were checked by social activist Tomson Chakkupara and others. The footage was found in the camera, near the Chennamattom library, and subsequently, the Ayarkunnam police station was informed.

DySP J Santhosh Kumar said that the case was registered for cruelty against animals. This offence can attract a jail term of up to five years. Ayarkunnam SHO R Madhu said that the car was identified by checking the CCTV images.

The youth told the police that his family had tied the dog to the back of the car as the kennel had been damaged. Unaware of this, he went out in the car. He went to Ayarkunnam in the morning to withdraw money from the ATM as his family had to go for vaccination. “Had not seen the dog behind the car. Came to know about it only when the local people said,” he told the cops.