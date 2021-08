Thiruvananthapuram: ADGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb on Sunday was appointed as the DGP of Prisons & Correctional Services replacing Rishi Raj Singh who retired the other day.

Saheb was previously the Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau) and has also served as ADGP (Crimes).

The appointment of the Kerala cadre (1990) IPS officer, who was recently the Director of the Kerala Police Academy, was announced by Chief Secretary VP Joy in a press release.