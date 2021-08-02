Steep hike in prices of foreign liquor brands in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Foreign liquor brands would burn a big hole in your pockets as Kerala’s Beverages Corporation (Bevco) has implemented a significant hike in prices of foreign-made foreign liquor (FMFL) from Monday afternoon. According to a new price list sent from Bevco's headquarters to its outlets across the state, each bottle of FMFL is now costlier by at least Rs 500.

For instance, with the warehouse profit share increased from 2.5 to 14 per cent, a bottle of the popular brand Johnnie Walker costs Rs 6,210 instead of the earlier Rs 4,830. Prices of other top-end brands have similarly gone up.

However, the Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) brands have been exempted from the hike.

CMD’s version

At the same time, Bevco’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Yogesh Gupta said that the new price list being circulated now was not approved by the Corporation. “Bevco’s Finance Department prepares lists of profit shares for various situations. This particular list could be one of these worksheets given to the Information & Technology section,” he said.